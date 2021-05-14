Oikos (OKS) Market Cap Reaches $2.09 Million

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $59,591.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00094563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.97 or 0.00601514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00241446 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.77 or 0.01182848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $618.28 or 0.01227545 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 168,445,932 coins and its circulating supply is 148,765,094 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

