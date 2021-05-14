OIN Finance Price Tops $0.83 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001650 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded up 86.3% against the dollar. OIN Finance has a market cap of $21.35 million and approximately $890,792.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00092793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00019872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.14 or 0.01184278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00067675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00115006 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063242 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,716,049 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

