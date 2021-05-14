OKB Trading 5% Higher This Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One OKB coin can now be bought for approximately $34.76 or 0.00069871 BTC on popular exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $2.09 billion and approximately $1.31 billion worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OKB has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00092830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00019973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.13 or 0.01194106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00068273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00114670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00062950 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

