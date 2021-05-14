Okta (OKTA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) in the last few weeks:

5/5/2021 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

4/29/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $280.00 to $316.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Okta is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Okta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/19/2021 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $6.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.91. 67,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.52. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of -118.61 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.65 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,427,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

