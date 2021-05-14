Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Olin alerts:

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 71,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $3,348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,250 shares of company stock worth $9,104,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Olin by 37.8% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Olin by 81.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 427,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 192,042 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $26,290,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $770,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Olin stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $46.36. 7,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,644. Olin has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. Research analysts expect that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.