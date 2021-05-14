Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

