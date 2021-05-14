Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.96.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday.
In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:OHI opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
