Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.50.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

OMCL opened at $131.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.59, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter worth about $2,126,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 180,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

