OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OMQS remained flat at $$9.50 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,307. OMNIQ has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Separately, Taglich Brothers started coverage on OMNIQ in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

