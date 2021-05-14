ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,525 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.93.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

