OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,755,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.80% of OneMain worth $180,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in OneMain by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,003,276 shares of company stock valued at $671,623,337. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $53.11 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.