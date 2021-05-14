ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 48,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,219. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

