OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Down to $51.94

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.94, but opened at $50.83. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $50.98, with a volume of 447 shares.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $770.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14.
In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $8,491,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,262 shares of company stock worth $10,442,291 in the last three months.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Recommended Story: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.