OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Down to $51.94

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.94, but opened at $50.83. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $50.98, with a volume of 447 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $770.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $8,491,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,262 shares of company stock worth $10,442,291 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.