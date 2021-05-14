Onex (TSE:ONEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.99

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$84.99 and last traded at C$85.53, with a volume of 33683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$82.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on ONEX shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Onex from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Onex from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price target on Onex from C$92.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Onex from C$91.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 15.99.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

