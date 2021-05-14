Ontology Gas (ONG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13.66 Million

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001644 BTC on exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $217.39 million and approximately $13.66 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00091523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00020092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.90 or 0.01176661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00068841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00114182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00063400 BTC.

Ontology Gas Coin Profile

Ontology Gas (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 261,621,487 coins. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Ontology Gas Coin Trading

