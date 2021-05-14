Ontology (ONT) Price Reaches $2.15 on Top Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Ontology has a market cap of $1.77 billion and $568.45 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $2.15 or 0.00004315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00084078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00075772 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.49 or 0.00329508 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000637 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013393 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00043326 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 822,113,544 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

