Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $2.25

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00004424 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $1.85 billion and $762.51 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00078566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00071951 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.49 or 0.00333938 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00043913 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00011393 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 822,113,544 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.