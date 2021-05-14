Open Platform (OPEN) Trading Up 161.2% Over Last 7 Days

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 161.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $17.35 million and $4.77 million worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00093849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $609.35 or 0.01212074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00068413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00116158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00063650 BTC.

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

