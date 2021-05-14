Open Predict Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14,338.00 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 43.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $14,338.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00003599 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00093487 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.41 or 0.01164875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00067220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00115601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063669 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

