Opium (OPIUM) Achieves Market Cap of $29.33 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Opium has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Opium coin can now be bought for $7.05 or 0.00014151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a total market capitalization of $29.33 million and approximately $122.50 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00097570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.42 or 0.00597072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.44 or 0.00243791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004629 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.20 or 0.01204915 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.04 or 0.01222655 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.