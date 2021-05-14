Opium (OPIUM) Price Hits $6.77 on Top Exchanges

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. Opium has a market cap of $28.19 million and approximately $121.43 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.77 or 0.00013413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Opium Coin Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

