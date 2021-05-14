Oppenheimer Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Papa John’s International in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

PZZA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

PZZA stock opened at $96.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 120.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average is $90.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

