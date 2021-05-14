OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $1.15

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002286 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $14.02 million and $1.24 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.57 or 0.00629635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00081390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.74 or 0.00238155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005096 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $603.95 or 0.01201192 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00037752 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

