Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,708,000 shares of company stock worth $639,074,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Oracle by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 147,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 44,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $78.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.