Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,739 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.29. 124,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,723,980. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average is $65.31. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $108,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,166,434,857.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,708,000 shares of company stock worth $639,074,810. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

