Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,161 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 0.8% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 518,215 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 10.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,254 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.81.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $108,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,166,434,857.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,708,000 shares of company stock worth $639,074,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $78.62 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The company has a market cap of $226.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

