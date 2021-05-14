Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.9% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $671,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.31. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,708,000 shares of company stock worth $639,074,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

