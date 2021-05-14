OracleChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $647,845.30 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $647,845.30 and $66,173.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OracleChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain’s launch date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

