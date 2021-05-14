Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 394,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,081. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $657.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $10.73.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Orchard Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

