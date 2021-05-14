Orchid (OXT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $26.05 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Orchid has a total market cap of $214.14 million and $26.05 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00091804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.91 or 0.01191998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00067050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00063473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00110075 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.