Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) were down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.75 and last traded at $45.75. Approximately 335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals in Oregon. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

