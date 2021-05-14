O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101,265 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $140,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $554.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $528.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.27 and a 12 month high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,900.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,557 shares of company stock worth $57,071,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

