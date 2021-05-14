Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:OCLDY opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. Orica has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

