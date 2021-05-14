Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:OCLDY opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. Orica has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $13.05.
About Orica
