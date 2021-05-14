Orient Walt (HTDF) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $393,639.00

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0727 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $393,639.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00094507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.18 or 0.00603946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00239058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004789 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.58 or 0.01176369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.84 or 0.01216849 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars.

