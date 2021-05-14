Origin Dollar (OUSD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $230,581.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and $230,581.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.65 or 0.00622368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00081406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.00238811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004995 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $615.72 or 0.01221737 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00037342 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.