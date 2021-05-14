Origin Dollar (OUSD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $229,105.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $229,105.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001998 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00097636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.76 or 0.00585580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.60 or 0.00244886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $600.09 or 0.01208540 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $606.10 or 0.01220642 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

