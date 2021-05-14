Origin Sport (ORS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $339,087.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $339,087.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00029299 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00065161 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars.

