OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $207.19 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,410,239 coins. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

