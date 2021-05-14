Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Sells C$29,600.00 in Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,567,280.
Shares of CVE:OCO traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.33. The company had a trading volume of 508,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,964. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.29 and a 12 month high of C$3.44. The stock has a market cap of C$621.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,110.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.88.
Oroco Resource Company Profile
