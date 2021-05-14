Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,807. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.99. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

In other Oscar Health news, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $14,285,154.00. Also, VP Ari Fischel sold 6,661 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $259,779.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

