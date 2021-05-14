Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OR. CIBC lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.89.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$16.47. 49,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$11.71 and a 1-year high of C$17.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 164.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.81.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$64.56 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at C$208,343.57. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total value of C$1,796,237.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,223,602.51. Insiders have sold a total of 214,565 shares of company stock worth $2,998,784 in the last three months.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

