Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Raymond James lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Shares of NYSE OR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. 3,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,778. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 72.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.