Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%.

NASDAQ:OSMT remained flat at $$3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 163,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,380. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

