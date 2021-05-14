Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%.

NASDAQ:OSMT remained flat at $$3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 163,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,380. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

