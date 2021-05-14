Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,401,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 455,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.29% of Owens Corning worth $181,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on OC. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.