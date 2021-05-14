Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXBDF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Investec raised shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS OXBDF opened at $14.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. Oxford Biomedica has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

