Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.86. 64,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,813. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.25.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total transaction of $31,000,707,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

