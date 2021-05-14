Oxygen (OXY) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00005573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a market cap of $168.07 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00022448 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000911 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,327,294 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.