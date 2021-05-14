PAC Global (PAC) Hits Market Capitalization of $172.59 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.76 or 0.00201549 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,943.26 or 0.03848886 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

