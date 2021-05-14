Pacer Swan SOS Conservative April ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Shares Up 0.6%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative April ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $21.05. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative April ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative April ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.