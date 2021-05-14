Pacer Swan SOS Flex April ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex April ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.36. 508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex April ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex April ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.