Pacific Biosciences of California Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 4,014 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,021% compared to the average volume of 358 put options.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 220,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $10,594,800.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $10,972,058.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 884,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,583,987.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,117 shares of company stock worth $30,685,496. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $22.30 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

